Drones to map 50 wetlands in Tamil Nadu
CHENNAI: To monitor the important part of the ecosystem, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to map 50 wetlands across the State. Accordingly, State-owned Tamil Nadu Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Corporation, a drone-based service provider to various departments, has been entrusted to map them.
Stating that wetlands play a critical role in water purification, groundwater replenishment, drought and flood management, their conservation is crucial to water and food security, said a senior official from the Higher Education Department.
“Wetland mapping is the first step to monitoring this important part of the ecosystem,” he added. “Drone-mapping helps in forming a comprehensive database of wetland distribution.”
The latest geospatial tools used for mapping would help assess landscape changes, and also monitor the pollution and siltation levels, weed infestation and aquaculture development. “It’d also give water quality analysis and get information on the cropping patterns. Mapping of wetlands using geospatial tools can be done accurately with low cost and minimum manpower,” he explained.
With already 141 wetlands across the State having been identified as priority, the official said 50 will be selected and would be mapped. “The identification of wetlands that would be mapped has already started, and around Rs 36 crore has been allocated for the government’s wetland mission,” the official stated.
He pointed out that wetlands situated near the cities will be given priority as these have shrunk in size due to the increase in population and the subsequent encroachment. “The wetlands especially near the cities have been threatened time and again by human encroachment and land-grabbing builders. Mapping of boundaries when layered with socio-economic data, would facilitate constant monitoring and check on wetland data,” he opined.
Claiming that the State government is committed to protect its wetlands through a comprehensive conservation and management plan, he said that the remaining wetlands will be taken up for consideration regularly.
“We have better digital records for revenue and agricultural land. This data will be crucial for species conservation and water management,” said a forest department official. “The State is coming out with more policies and rules to protect wetlands that serve as flood absorption zone.”
Welcoming the government’s move to drone-map wetlands, KVRK Thirunaranan, founder, The Nature Trust, said: “Wetlands need better protection and data analytics to ensure long term conservation. Such efforts will be a boon for those working on conservation and ornithology.”
Wetlands play a crucial role in absorbing carbon and arrests air pollution. “Any step to protect waterbodies will help to protect the local wildlife habitat and migratory birds,” said the bird watcher.
