Drones to map 50 wetlands in Tamil Nadu

Welcoming the government’s move to drone-map wetlands, KVRK Thirunaranan, founder, The Nature Trust, said: “Wetlands need better protection and data analytics to ensure long term conservation. Such efforts will be a boon for those working on conservation and ornithology.”

Wetlands play a crucial role in absorbing carbon and arrests air pollution. “Any step to protect waterbodies will help to protect the local wildlife habitat and migratory birds,” said the bird watcher.