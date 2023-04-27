Creating ocean conservation awareness via reusable bags
CHENNAI: Upasana Design Studio founded by Uma Prajapati, is a popular ethical fashion brand based in Auroville. They have undertaken many social projects such as Tsunamika in the past. Now, two social projects of Upasana Design Studio, Tsunamika and Small Steps Bags have joined hands to spread awareness of ocean conservation. They have come up with colourful,limited-edition reusable bags. “These bags are made using scrap fabrics coming out of our clothing units. Women living by the ocean, hand-stitch and embroider marine life theme onto the bags. Through this special collection we are stressing the importance of ocean conservation,” says Uma Prajapati.
This social project is multi-faceted covering three aspects - ecology, women empowerment and education. “Every bag is a promise to reduce plastic bags going out into landfills and oceans. Also, we wanted to educate children about the importance of ocean conservation. Our oceans are polluted beyond our imagination. The designs on those bags are created by Puja from Studio 8 in Bengaluru. Women empowerment won’t be left aside as this new collection is embroidered by women already working on both projects. We are providing them with an opportunity to extend their skills and work on the refinement of the products. We are also spreading the message of recycling, reducing and reusing,” she adds.
