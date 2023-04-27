Anbumani urges TN govt to withdraw Land Consolidation Act

CHENNAI: Pointing out the water bodies census report released by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation that revealed encroachments in more than 8,300 water bodies in Tamil Nadu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to roll back Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023, which will allow projects on water bodies.
In a statement, Anbumani said that out of 1.07 lakh water bodies in the state, as many as 8,366 water bodies are under encroachments. "It is shocking that more than 8 per cent water bodies in the state that are to be protected are encroached. It is unacceptable. It is a big mistake that water bodies that serve irrigation and water supply are encroached, " he said.
He noted that 1,328 water bodies have encroachment areas ranging between 25 per cent to 75 per cent and 1,009 have more than 75 per cent encroachment areas.
He noted that courts and even the UN has also emphasised the importance of protecting the waterbodies. "If the waterbodies are not protected, the source of drinking water and agriculture will be affected. Realising this, the State government should take measures to remove existing encroachments and protect further encroachments," he urged.
Anbumani also requested the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023, which was passed in the State Assembly.
"At a time when the threat to waterbodies is increasing, the new Act will further worsen the situation. To protect the water bodies, the state government should withdraw the Act," he demanded.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android