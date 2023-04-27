Anbumani urges TN govt to withdraw Land Consolidation Act

CHENNAI: Pointing out the water bodies census report released by the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation that revealed encroachments in more than 8,300 water bodies in Tamil Nadu, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to roll back Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023, which will allow projects on water bodies.

In a statement, Anbumani said that out of 1.07 lakh water bodies in the state, as many as 8,366 water bodies are under encroachments. "It is shocking that more than 8 per cent water bodies in the state that are to be protected are encroached. It is unacceptable. It is a big mistake that water bodies that serve irrigation and water supply are encroached, " he said.