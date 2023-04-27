AIADMK Gen Secy post: Sasikala files Caveat petition in SC

CHENNAI: Sasikala has filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court on the AIADMK general secretary issue. While the High Court has dismissed Semmalai's plea, she has filed a caveat petition in the apex court.

VK Sasikala, a close aide of Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa was appointed as AIADMK’s interim general secretary in the party’s general council meeting which was held on December 29, 2016.

After Sasikala was sent to prison in the disproportionate assets case in February, the general council meeting which was held in September 2017 expelled her and TTV Dhinakaran from the party and they created coordinator and joint coordinator posts instead of general secretary posts.

Assailing this, Sasikala moved to the city civil court. On April 11, 2022, the Chennai IV additional city civil court judge dismissed her petition challenging her removal as general secretary of AIADMK. She later moved to Madras High Court against a civil court order dismissing her suit assailing her removal from AIADMK general secretary post.

When VK Sasikala moved the Madras High Court against the city civil court’s order, AIADMK organising secretary Semmalai also filed a suit seeking to reject her appeal. When Semmalai’s plea was dismissed by the court