26-year-old kills lover for insisting on marriage; held
CHENNAI: Police arrested a 26-year-old man, who killed his lover for insisting to marry her soon, in Oragadam on Thursday.
The deceased, Sheeba (25) of Elakaimangalam village in Oragadam near Kancheepuram, was a private firm employee. According to police, Sheeba, who went to work last Saturday, did not return home after that. Her parents tried to reach her mobile but it was switched off and her friends and relatives did not know her whereabouts. After a missing case was filed at the Oragadam police station, the police tried to trace Sheeba using mobile phone signals and her call records.
The investigation revealed that Samuvel (26) of Panruti called Sheeba frequently. Samuvel, who was taken for inquiry on Wednesday evening, confessed to the murder. According to Samuvel, he and Sheeba were in a relationship for the past few years and his recent friendship with one of their friend was creating issues within the relationship. Sheeba was insisting he marry her soon but he was not interested in it.
On Saturday, both of them went for a trip in his car and on Sunday while returning they stopped at a lake in Sunguvarchatram. As a quarrel began again between the couple, Samuel strangled Sheeba to death using his shirt. Later he dumped the body in the lake and escaped from the spot.
Police recovered the decomposed body and it was sent for autopsy to Kancheepuram GH. Further investigation is on.
