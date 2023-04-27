26-year-old kills lover for insisting on marriage; held

The deceased, Sheeba (25) of Elakaimangalam village in Oragadam near Kancheepuram, was a private firm employee. According to police, Sheeba, who went to work last Saturday, did not return home after that. Her parents tried to reach her mobile but it was switched off and her friends and relatives did not know her whereabouts. After a missing case was filed at the Oragadam police station, the police tried to trace Sheeba using mobile phone signals and her call records.