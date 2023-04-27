10 hurt as bus topples in Perambalur
TIRUCHY: A TNSTC bus from Perambalur old bus stand to Kolathur village on Thursday toppled after the driver lost control of the vehicle. Among the 10 passengers who were injured two were said to be critical.
A TNSTC bus (route no 17A) was proceeding from the Perambalur old bus stand to Kolathur village near Kolakkanatham at around 11 am. Kalamegam (53) from Perambalur was driving the bus. When the bus reached Sathanur Kudikadu at around 11.45 am, the driver lost control of the bus and hit a tree. In the impact, the bus toppled and fell into a slope.
The windowpanes of the bus were damaged and 10 passengers sustained injuries. They were rescued and shifted to Perambalur Government Hospital. Among them, two were said to be critical, but came out of danger in the evening.
Maruvathur police registered a case and are investigating.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android