10 hurt as bus topples in Perambalur

A TNSTC bus (route no 17A) was proceeding from the Perambalur old bus stand to Kolathur village near Kolakkanatham at around 11 am. Kalamegam (53) from Perambalur was driving the bus. When the bus reached Sathanur Kudikadu at around 11.45 am, the driver lost control of the bus and hit a tree. In the impact, the bus toppled and fell into a slope.