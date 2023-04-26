VAO's murder could've been averted if...: Audio leak reveals

CHENNAI: A day after the horrific killing of Thoothukudi Murappanadu VAO Lourdu Francis, audio tape of a phone call, purported to be of Maravanmadam VAO Premalatha has surfaced.

In the 'audio leak', Premalatha was heard saying that if Francis' transfer request post Adichanallur attack had been approved, his murder would have averted. She said when Lourdu Francis sought transfer to Thoothukudi circle in the Collectorate, his request was declined as there was no vacancy but when there was a vacancy it was filled by others.

In her alleged conversation with Village Administration Officers Association Treasurer, she charged that the management didn't do enough safeguard Lourdu Francis. She added that Francis was wary of threats to his life, but none came to his rescue.