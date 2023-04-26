TN police set up 4 spl squad to nab accused in VAO death

CHENNAI: Four special forces have been formed to nab one of the accused for killing a village administrative officer in Murappanadu, near Vallanadu, in Thoothukudi district. Four special forces have been formed under the leadership of SP Balaji of Thoothukudi district and are searching for Marimuthu, who is absconding.

A 53-year-old village administrative officer (VAO) was hacked to death by an armed duo near Murappanadu in Thoothukudi district on Tuesday.

According to sources, two men armed with machetes suddenly barged into the office Y Lourde Francis, who was at work in Kovilpathu village, Srivaikuntam taluk around 12.30 pm and attacked him indiscriminately.

Preliminary enquiries revealed that Ramasubbu, said to be a sand smuggler, was angry with VAO Francis as the latter had last week lodged a complaint against him with the Murappanadu police, who registered a case.

Ramasubbu, along with his friend (Marimuthu), came to the VAO office and hacked him to death. Murappanadu police acted swiftly and arrested the main accused. A hunt is on to nab his accomplice, sources said.

The police are looking for Marimuthu, who is absconding. Due to the tension following the murder, heavy police security has been deployed in Murappanadu, Vallannadu, Kaliavoor, Akaram, and other areas.