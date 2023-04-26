TN Guv visits Delhi; coincides with EPS-PM meet

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has left for New Delhi on Wednesday morning. Though the reason for his sudden visit is unknown, sources claim he is on a personal visit to the national capital.

Governor Ravi left for New Delhi in a Vistara aircraft today at 7 am. He was accompanied by his secretary and security officer.

He is expected to return to Chennai in one or two days.

The Governor's visit gains interest as it comes at a time when the State's Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami has planned to visit Delhi and meet PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP leaders on April 27 (tomorrow).

Another factor worth noting in Ravi's Delhi visit is that the TN BJP lodged a protest with the Governor against the TN government for moving a resolution favouring reservation for Dalit Christians.