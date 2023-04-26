TN govt told to file a survey report of temple lands

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government was told to submit a survey report of the lands belonging to Vadapalani Murugan Temple, Tiruvallikeni Parthasarathy Perumal Temple and Kancheepuram Varadharaja Perumal Temple.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation plea filed by advocate Jagannath, the division bench comprising Justices S Vaidyanathan and R Kalaimathi directed the State government to personally visit the lands belonging to three temples and submit a survey report and adjourned the hearing to June second week.

Advocate Jagannathan from Chennai filed a Public Interest Litigation plea seeking removal of encroachments on lands belonging to Vadapalani Murugan Temple, Tiruvallikeni Parthasarathy Perumal Temple and Kancheepuram Varadharaja Perumal Temple.

"It is prohibited to register the temple lands without the approval of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department Commissioner," said the plaintiff.

He also demanded for removal of temple land encroachments, cancellation of fraudulently registered documents.