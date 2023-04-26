Ready to support evacuation of stranded Tamilians from Sudan: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed readiness to support the Union External Affairs Ministry to evacuate Tamilians among the Indians stranded in civil war hit Sudan.

In his demi official letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Stalin took comfort in the strategic placing of Indian Airforce air craft and Indian Navy vessels near Sudan to facilitate the swift movement of Indian citizens out of the country, and said, "The entire State administration is ready to support and coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Sudan to facilitate the flow of information regarding the natives of Tamil Nadu and to extend all help for expeditious evacuation of the stranded Tamilians."

Drawing the PM's attention to the plight of an estimated 400 natives of Tamil Nadu stranded in Sudan and expecting assistance to return to India, the CM said, "I hope "Operation Kaveri" will bring peace and happiness to all the families of Indians stranded in Sudan, awaiting the safe return of their near and dear ones. We reiterate our readiness to extend our cooperation for the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens from Sudan."

While the first batch of stranded Indians is on board INS Sumedha, the State Government has been receiving frantic calls from relatives of the stranded persons, he added.