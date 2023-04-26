Tiruchy break-in: 2 history sheeters held with cash in record time

TIRUCHY: Police arrested two history sheeters who stole valuables in gold, silver and also cash after breaking into a jewellery unit in the busy bazaar area in Tiruchy on Wednesday. Taking cue from the CCTV footage the cops nabbed the duo within four hours of the occurrence of the offence. A Joseph (43), who has been running a jewellery unit at Santhukadai in the big bazaar had closed the unit on Tuesday night and gone to sleep at his Vethathiri Nagar home. The following day he came to know that the doors of the unit were broken and found that gold jewels around one kg, 1.5 kg silver articles and a cash of Rs 1.50 lakh were missing. He informed the Fort police station and a team led by the Assistant Commissioner Nivedha Lakshmi went to the spot and conducted an investigation checking the CCTV footage. Meanwhile, a special team formed by Commissioner of Police M Sathyapriya arrested the history sheeters M Bharani Kumar (22)and K Saravanan (22), while the duo were planning to sell the stolen jewels. The Commissioner lauded the special team for nabbing the culprits in record time.