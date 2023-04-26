TN prevails at SC, puts gutkha sellers on notice

Since 2013, the ban on gutkha, pan masala and chewing tobacco was issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration to be implemented across Tamil Nadu and various measures were taken against the violators. However, the MHC on January 20, 2023, set aside the ban stating that the Commissioner of Food Safety has exceeded his powers by issuing bans year after year under Section 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.