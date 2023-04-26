Stalin expresses condolences to demise of Parkash Singh Badal

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has offered his condolences over the demise of former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal.

Taking to Twitter, MK Stalin wrote, "Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran leader and five-time CM of Punjab Thiru. Parkash Singh Badal. His rich contributions to Indian polity & Punjab's welfare will always be etched in our memories. Deepest condolences to his bereaved family & admirers."