NGO seeks translocation of century-old trees in Mahabs
CHENGALPATTU: Members of NGO Pasumai Thaayagam staged a protest demanding that the 100-year-old trees that were being chopped off for the road widening project that is progressing at full swing on East Coast Road should be replanted in different locations.
They staged the protest in front of a banyan tree that was felled at the Edaikazhinadu area where the roads are being widened between Mahabalipuram to Puducherry.
The protesters said that several trees which were at least a century old were being felled down to pave the way for the four-way lane roads on ECR. “In an effort to safeguard the environment and to prevent natural disasters like cyclones and rain, the uprooted trees should be planted in various locations like parks, schools, or near water bodies,” they said.
Following this, the process of cutting trees came to a halt in the area for a couple of hours.
