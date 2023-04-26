New Covid cases further dip to 421 in TN; 7% TPR

At least 3,463 active cases are reported in the State including those in home isolation. Chennai recorded the highest with 91 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 54 cases. Salem had 36 cases, Chengalpattu 28 cases, Tirupur 26 cases and Kanniyakumari had 24 cases. Other districts reported less than 20 new cases. TN’s test positivity rate (TRP) reduced to 7%, of which, Coimbatore and Tirupur reported the highest TPR with 11.4% each. Ranipet followed with 10.7%, Chengalpattu 10.5%, Tiruvallur 10.1% and Chennai with 9.4% TPR. The State reported a death of an 89-year-old man admitted with fever, cough and breathing difficulty at the Government Head Quarters Hospital in Erode on April 20. He was tested positive for COVID the next day and died on April 26 due to COVID-induced pneumonia. The total number of recoveries reached 35,65,747.