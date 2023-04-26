Madras HC stays amendment to serving liquor in sports stadiums

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has imposed a stay on the amendments enabling serving liquor in sports stadiums.

The court was moved by the Samooga Needhi Peravai leader K Balu. The organisation's chief submitted that the amendments could damage the prevailing social norms.

The plea was heard by a bench presided by Justice Vaidyanathan and Justice Kalaimathi.

The court observing the argument has placed an interim stay on the amendment.

The Tamil Nadu government took a U-turn in taking back decision to provide liquor to marriage halls.

The State government introduced a special licence on Monday amending Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981 enabling possession and serving liquor conference halls, convention centres, marriage halls, banquet halls, sports stadiums, and household functions. A notification regarding this was published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette.

Following backlash to the decision, Minister Senthilbalaji clarified that liquor permission was given only to international games and event and not in marriage halls.