Jharkhand boy tops VIT entrance exam, 2nd, 3rd from Maha

VELLORE: Kushagra Bashisth of Jharkand stood first in the recently concluded entrance exams for UG engineering courses conducted by VIT University recently. Second and third were Shrinivas Choudhary and Mahin Pramod Dhoke (both Maharashtra) while Ashik Stenny of Kerala came fourth, officials revealed. Ankit Kumar of Bihar, Nandyala Prince Branham Reddy, Mohammed Umar Faisal of Bihar, Anshul Sandeep Naphade of Maharashtra, Rishit Gupta of Haryana, and Tanmay Baghel of UP were ranked fifth to tenth in that order. Counseling for admission to courses will start on April 26 and end on June 14, it was revealed. Candidates with ranks 1 to 10 will get a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for all four years, ranks 110 to 50 would get a 75% fee waiver, ranks from 51 to 100 will get a 50% fee waiver while those ranked 101 to 500 will get 25% fee waiver, officials said.