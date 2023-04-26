Initiate appropriate action on minor incidents: Stalin tells cops

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday instructed police officers to initiate appropriate action on minor incidents to prevent them from escalating into major problems.

Addressing police officers of Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi districts as a part of the field inspection programme "CM goes on field" (Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar) on Wednesday evening, Stalin said that sometimes minor incidents escalate into major problems if appropriate action is not initiated at the beginning.

"News of such minor incidents spread very fast. Hence, you must be cautious to keep a tab on minor incidents, " the Chief Minister cautioned, advising the district police officers and district collectors to be wary of the influence and impact of social media when they discharge their duty. Remarking that handling the technical age was a major challenge, the Chief Minister said, "You (police) might have arrested the accused in a case, but the video of the crime would be spreading virally. Hence, you must factor that in while wrong news is spread about your performance. You must issue a denial to the media immediately."

Stating that though there are many reasons for the long-term development of a state, prevailing law and order situation is the very important factor, Stalin said that socioeconomic growth would happen without deterrence only in a peaceful state. Attributing the inflow of investment to Tamil Nadu to the overall peace in the state, the CM said that precautionary measures taken by police could prevent many crimes.

State chief secretary V Iraianbu, DGP Sylendra Babu and ADGP (Law and Order) K Sankar and police officers of the three districts were present during the review meeting. Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister visited and distributed welfare assistance to inhabitants of Lepers Rehabilitation Home at Paranur in Chengalpattu district.