Include parents & teachers in ICC: HC to Kalakshetra Foundation

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Kalakshetra Foundation to frame a policy against sexual harassment in accordance with the existing laws and guidelines for all the institutions functioning under the institution and directed to place the profiles relating to the members of the ICC constituted by the Kalakshetra Foundation.

Justice M Dhandapani has directed that care must be taken to include representatives of parents and teachers in the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) constituted after framing the policy.