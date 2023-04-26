DMK uses CAG report against EPS to shield from I-T raids heat
CHENNAI: Facing a volley of assault from allies and Opposition over the I-T raids and U-Turn on two crucial policy decisions plus controversial audio tapes, the ruling DMK has attempted to deflect some attention by levelling a bouquet of accusations against the previous AIADMK regime, mainly former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Borrowing the CAG report for its support, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday threw light on the revelations of the CAG report, especially ‘irregularities’ in various departments during the tenure of former chief minister Palaniswami.
Citing the CAG report as stating that about 87 tenders were submitted by contractors using 57 computers of state highway department officials between 2019 and 2021, Subramanian who detailed the controversial findings of the AIADMK regime, said that about 2,091 highway tenders were submitted using one computer in the said period in the highway department, which was helmed by Palaniswami.
Bids awarded to EPS kin
Pointing to the violation unravelled by the CAG that about 490 tenders submitted from the same IP address were accepted and work orders issued in the previous regime, the Health Minister said that the honest contractors were prevented from participating and the bids were awarded to the family members and people close to EPS by projecting bogus contractors as having participated in the bids. Subramanian, who alleged corruption in school education, home (Chennai police) and rural development among other departments, said that they would consult legal experts and find the right solution to the issues of financial loss, wasteful expenditure and corruption.
I-T dept doing its job, G-square has issued clarification
Asked about the ongoing I-T raids in G-square related places, he said, “They (I-T) are doing their duty. G Square has issued a clarification to the charges levelled by (BJP state president) K Annamalai. It has been published by the media.” On DMK MLA MK Mohan’s house also being among the raid location, he said, “There is no rule barring members of a DMK MLA’s family doing business. They will handle it legally.”
Reacting to a specific query on Annamalai alleging corruption charges against CM Stalin on metro rail procurement, he said, “CMRL has denied it. Please take a look at it. He is levelling baseless allegations.”
When reporters sought his reaction to an audio attributed to state Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Subramanian said, “PTR has clarified that the audio has been cut and edited. You must contact him for further information.”
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android