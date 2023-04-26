DMK uses CAG report against EPS to shield from I-T raids heat

Pointing to the violation unravelled by the CAG that about 490 tenders submitted from the same IP address were accepted and work orders issued in the previous regime, the Health Minister said that the honest contractors were prevented from participating and the bids were awarded to the family members and people close to EPS by projecting bogus contractors as having participated in the bids. Subramanian, who alleged corruption in school education, home (Chennai police) and rural development among other departments, said that they would consult legal experts and find the right solution to the issues of financial loss, wasteful expenditure and corruption.