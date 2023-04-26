DGP rewards Tiruvallur SI for urging parents to send wards to school

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu DGP (Director General of Police), C Sylendra Babu on Tuesday appreciated sub-inspector, M Paramasivam who visited a village and appealed to the families to send their children to school, a week ago.

A video of the incident went viral after which Chief Minister M K Stalin too took to Twitter and extended his appreciation to the SI.

The Sub-Inspector, attached to the Pennalurpet Police station went to a village in his jurisdiction after staff of a government school informed police that students have not been turning up at school and for the examinations, police sources said.

The Sub-Inspector accompanied by an education department staff went to the village. In a video that has now become viral, the sub-inspector was seen appealing to the families to approach him personally if they need help. "Whatever the issue may be - school fee, food or domestic complaints, you are free to approach me at the police station," Paramasivam told the women in the village. "Do only one favour for me in return. Send these children to school. When they grow up and realise the ground realities, they are going to pose some hard questions to you (parents) for not sending them to school," Paramasivam said.

The police official explained about the government schemes that encourage child education and pointed out that healthy food including eggs are provided to children at school.

"If you do not send them to school, parents can be treated as accused. Even Criminals can be spared. I will apprehend him/her later. This (not sending children to school is not constructive to the society. So, don't believe in superstitions and send the children to school," the Sub Inspector told the villagers.

The DGP also issued a cash reward to sub inspector Paramasivam, apart from a certificate of appreciation.