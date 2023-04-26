‘Declare bill banning online gambling unconstitutional’

“The distinction between Games of Chance and Games of Skill is well settled. Complete prohibition of online skill games is impractical. Only the Union Government is competent to enact legislation regulating online gaming. The State of Tamil Nadu does not have the Legislative competence to enact the Impugned Act under Entry 34 of List II of Schedule VII of the Constitution of India. The Impugned Act cannot be termed to be legislation under Entry 1,2 or 6 of List II of Schedule VII. The categorisation of any online game involving stakes, irrespective of the level of skill, as a game of chance is impermissible legislation and contrary to the predominance test. The State of TN classifying Rummy and Poker as Games of Chance is manifestly arbitrary. The state has no legislative competence to regulate online gaming. The Act arbitrarily overlooks that Games of Skill played online cannot be considered a Game of Chance and it has been enacted without any basis or relevant material to justify its enactment. It does not take away the basis of the judgement of the court in Junglee Games and it is an ‘unreasonable’ restriction of fundamental rights and is contrary to the doctrine of proportion,” the petition stated.