Collector Valarmathi opens DRTS clinic at Ranipet campus of CMC

RANIPET: Ranipet Collector S Valarmathi inaugurated a DRTS (drug resistance TB service) clinic at CMC’s Ranipet campus on Wednesday. The clinic envisages treatment of drug resistance TB using special anti-TB drugs which are highly effective. CMC presently follows the global DOTS (directly observed treatment short course) treatment plan which involves the observed administration of effective anti-TB drugs for 6 months as being a cost effective approach to TB control. “This is the first and only service for TB patients in Ranipet district and the centre will provide intensive monitoring and close follow up,” said CMC director Dr Vikram Mathews.