TamilNadu

Class 12 board exam results to be out on May 8

The exams commenced on March 13 and ended on April 3.
CHENNAI: Results of the Class 12 public exams will be out on May 8 at 9:30 AM.

The exams commenced on March 13 and ended on April 3. It was attended by almost 9 lakh students.

The results could be searched in this link - http://tnresults.nic.in , http://dge1.tn.nic.in

The students need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth to get their results.

In addition to this, students can physically get to know the result by approaching their nearest National Informatics Centre branch of office or library free of cost.

