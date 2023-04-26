Another arrest made in Thoothukudi VAO murder

CHENNAI: Making another breakthrough in the Thoothukudi VAO Lourdu Francis' murder case, the cops have arrested another accused - Marimuthu. He was nabbed at Tirunelveli's Thazhayuth, where he was absconding.

In an unfortunate incident, Village Administrative Officer of Thoothukudi's Murappanadu, Lourdu Francis (55) was hacked to death by the mafia involved in illicit sand mining on Tuesday. The sand mafia saw Francis as a hindrance due to his crackdown on illegal mining.

Immediately after the crime, one of accused - Ramasubramaniam was arrested. The special squad nabbed Marimuthu based on Ramasubramaniam's statements.

Following Lourdu's death, Chief Minister Stalin announced a solarium of Rs 1 crore to his kin.