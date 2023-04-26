Anbumani demands stringent action against the killers
MADURAI: Condemning the brutal murder of Kovilpathu VAO Lourde Francis, Srivaikuntam taluk of Thoothukudi district, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has appealed to the State government to take tough action against those accused arrested in the murder case.
The two accused should be detained under the Goondas Act. Talking to reporters at Madurai airport on Wednesday, Anbumani said Chief Minister MK Stalin should not take such matters lightly and must take concrete steps to prevent illegal sand mining and shut down illegal sand quarries, which are functioning under political influence. If only the State government had thought of closing down such quarries, it could be done in just a day.
Further, he said Tamil Nadu should not become like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, where even high-level officers were murdered by the sand mafia. He feared that ruling DMK is acting in favour of the private parties and it is time the party should ensure that it was the people’s government.
On the Factories (Amendment) Act 2023 extending the working hours from 8 to 12 for factory workers, Anbumani said the government is taking anti-people decisions since the extended work hours would not become a practical reality.
In the wake of heavy opposition, the government only withheld the Bill as temporary relief, but it should be withdrawn.
If the audio clip on social media purportedly a recording of Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan is found to be true, action should be imitated immediately against the Minister and the government should seriously analyse it.
