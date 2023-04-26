Anbumani Ramadoss

TamilNadu

Anbumani demands stringent action against the killers

The two accused should be detained under the Goondas Act. Talking to reporters at Madurai airport on Wednesday, Anbumani said Chief Minister MK Stalin should not take such matters lightly and must take concrete steps to prevent illegal sand mining and shut down illegal sand quarries, which are functioning under political influence. If only the State government had thought of closing down such quarries, it could be done in just a day.