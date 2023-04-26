660 released prisoners to get financial aid after long wait

Majority of them were skilled labourers, who learned the trades like carpentry, wielding, cooking and sewing after working in prison industries during their incarceration. On the occasion of their release, many of them appealed to the prison authorities and the probation officers for financial assistance to rebuild their life. But their wait for the assistance was prolonged until recently. “I applied for financial aid within a couple of months after my release. I learned cooking and I am good at it, but there was no help from relatives nor from the government all these years. The lockdown worsened my situation. At least, I received information from an officer (Probation Official) that I will get financial help soon,” said Rangasamy (name changed), who was released from the Coimbatore Central Prison in 2018.