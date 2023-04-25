Vaniyambadi tahsildar suspended for demanding bribe from sand mafia

TIRUPATTUR: Tirupattur Collector D Baskara Pandian ordered the suspension of Vaniyambadi tahsildar Sampath, following latter’s demand for mamool (bribe) from illegal sand miners becoming viral on social media, on Monday. However, his phone call to one Raja of Udayendiram near Vaniyambadi demanding that bribe be paid to allow unrestricted sand mining in the Palar River was recorded and uploaded on social media. The issue went viral and soon reached the Collector who on hearing it ordered that Sampath be suspended immediately. R Shanthi, the divisional excise officer was posted with immediate effect as the Vaniyambadi tahsildar.