‘U-turn govt’: EPS flays DMK over its policy decisions

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday ridiculed the DMK government by calling it a 'U-Turn' government for changing its policy decisions to increase working hours to 12 hours from 8 hours and permitting liquor in marriage halls.

He said the "incompetent" government should give paramount importance to public interest instead of corporate companies while framing policies.

Pointing out the government's decision to pass the Factories Act (Amendment) Bill 2023 that introduce flexing working hours and increase the existing duty hour from 8 hours a day to 12 hours and permitting the service of liquor in marriage halls, EPS said that state government has reversed its decision on the issues.

It shows that this government was unstable in taking decisions that would have an impact on the public, he said.

"It is regrettable and strongly condemnable," said the AIADMK leader and demanded the government to frame policies that benefit the common man rather than focusing on corporates' welfare.