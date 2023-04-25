TN govt allows Gram Sabha meeting on Labour Day

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Government has given its nod to district Collectors to hold Gram Sabha meetings on Labour Day (May 1) in all the village panchayats.

The government has ordered that the meeting should be held on May 1 at 11 am.

The panchayats have been ordered to hold meetings in the wards within the boundaries following the rotation system.

Gram Sabha meetings are held in all villages across Tamil Nadu on important days, including Republic Day, Independence Day, Labour Day, Gandhi Jayanti and World Water Day.