Tension in Thanjai as Left parties wave black flags at Guv

Meanwhile, the police removed MPhil graduate G Aravidasamy, state president of SFI and John Vincent, a PhD scholar and district president of Tamil Nadu Student Federation. The duo were taken to a separate room and the police checked their belongings. Since John Vincent who was wearing the white gown for the convocation was found to be wearing black shirt inside, the police asked him to remove the shirt and wear a shirt with some other colour and this resulted in intense argument between the police and the scholars.