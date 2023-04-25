Tamil Nadu ranks first in historically significant temples: Kishan Reddy

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Tourism, Culture G Kishan Reddy who visited Kapaleeshwarar Temple in Mylapore today told reporters that Tamil Nadu ranks first in terms of heritage and historical temples.

"I have come to Chennai today to attend some party functions. Kapaleeswarar Temple of Mylapore is one of the most traditional and historical places. There are various special statues depicting the traditional architecture. Thousands of people from outside the State and foreign countries visit this temple. Tamil Nadu has the highest number of temple constructions than any other country," he stated.

He added that, "Tamil Nadu has more ancient temples than any other State in the world. Several ancient temples are properly maintained across the State."

The ancient idols here are stolen and found in different countries, and the Union government brings them to the respective temples. The Tamil Nadu government should come forward to allocate sufficient funds to preserve the ancient temples in Tamil Nadu, he further added.

State Vice President Karu Nagarajan, State Secretary Karate Thiagarajan and administrators attended the event.