South India’s 1st IMAX theatre with laser tech inaugurated in Kovai

The theatre has nine screens and a next-generation laser projection system and a 12-channel sound system with EPIQPremium Large format elevating the movie-going experience with its immersive technology.

VRR Satish Kumar, Managing Director of Broadway Megaplex said, "Broadway Megaaplex was conceived with a vision to provide the best space for immersive entertainment on the silver screen in the country, and they've certainly delivered with Broadway Cinemas through the IMAX Laser, EPIQ Premium large format, and Gold Screens."