South India’s 1st IMAX theatre with laser tech inaugurated in Kovai

CHENNAI: State EB Minister V Senthilbalaji on Monday inaugurated South India’s first IMAX theatre with laser technology popularly known as Broadway Cinemas in Coimbatore.

VRR Satish Kumar, Managing Director of Broadway Megaplex said, "Broadway Megaaplex was conceived with a vision to provide the best space for immersive entertainment on the silver screen in the country, and they've certainly delivered with Broadway Cinemas through the IMAX Laser, EPIQ Premium large format, and Gold Screens."

Balamurugan, Director of Broadway Megaaplex said, "The Megaaplex would soon be open to the public and is expected to screen two of the greatest releases this summer, Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy. More details will be published soon."

