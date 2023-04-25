Only motorised traditional boats permitted for fishing: TN govt

CHENNAI: Even as the section of traditional motor boats venture into the sea for catch during the fish catch ban period, the State Fisheries Department stated that only the motorised traditional boats are permitted for fishing within a few nautical meters because it would not disturb the fish eggs laid in the bottom. However, the annual fishing ban is for mechanised boats, the trawlers are completely banned for the 61 days, and they are halted in the harbour and are monitorred.

"When it comes to motorised traditional fishing boats, they are permitted. They go for fishing from 10 to 15 nautical miles, and the fishermen would return within a few hours. Only a few boats stay for two or three days and go deep fishing in the sea," said a senior official in the fisheries department.

The purpose of the annual fishing ban period is to allow the fishes to breed and young ones to grow in this season. When it comes to fishing, the trawler boats drag the nets in the bottom, that disturbs the eggs laid in the floor, that is the main reason to ban trawlers.

"The nets used in the motorised boats catch the particular fish, so it won't catch smaller fish and disturb the eggs in the bottom. In addition, the government does not want to completely close the fishermen's livelihood because the labour working in the mechanised boats those willing will be employed in the motorized country craft till the ban period ends," the official stated.

The fishermen in Kasimedu fishing harbour mentioned that the fishermen in fiber boats go for regular catch because the subsidy money provided by the state government of Rs 6,000 is not enough to manage the daily expenses.

The fishermen also demand an additional subsidy from the state and centre during the annual fishing ban period.