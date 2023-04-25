New Covid count decreasing every day; 470 cases in TN

At least 94 cases were reported in Chennai, while 55 cases were recorded in Coimbatore, and 31 were reported in Chengalpattu. Other districts reported less than 30 new cases. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 7.2% after 6,543 people were tested in the past 24 hours. TN’s active cases was 3,585 with the highest of 740 cases reported in Chennai. A total of 525 more people recovered, and total recoveries reached 35,65,205. No new COVID-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Death toll remained at 38,064.