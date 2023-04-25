Kanimozhi becomes TN's 1st politician to get Twitter's grey tick

CHENNAI: After Elon Musk took away blue checkmarks from every legacy verified and reinstated back celebrities with over 1 million followers, DMK deputy general secretary and Tuticorin MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday became the first politican in the State to get Twitter's legacy grey tick.

The grey checkmark in the micro-blogging platform for famous personalities indicates that an account represents a government/multilateral organisation or a government/multilateral official.

On April 21, Elon Musk-owned Twitter began removing legacy blue checkmarks from user profiles, with famous personalities, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, actor Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, and cricketer Virat Kohli, losing their verified statuses, however, some personalities such as basketball star LeBron James, author Stephen King, singers Rihanna and Taylor Swift still had their check marks intact.

However, on April 23, the platform started restoring the blue tick badges, free of cost, to several accounts that have over one million followers.

Twitter Blue in India will cost Rs 9,400 a year (or Rs 900 a month) for individual users. The users can also get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser, Musk earlier announced.