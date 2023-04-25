Kamal, Vijayakant welcome Stalin's decision to put 12-hr work Bill on hold

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan on Tuesday welcomed the announcement by Chief Minister MK Stalin that the action on the Factories Act (amendment) Bill would be kept on hold.

"Emphasis on what is being said rather than who is saying it and respecting the reasonable opinions of the opposite side and the feelings of the people are the hallmarks of a healthy government. Kudos to Stalin," he tweeted.