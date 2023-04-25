DMK functionary involved in road mishap succumbs in Vellore hospital

VELLORE: A DMK functionary, who was injured in a road accident and admitted to a private hospital in Vellore, succumbed in the early hours of Tuesday. Sources revealed that Hari (52) was the Ward 10 secretary in Pallikonda town panchayat, 20 kilometres from Vellore on the Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway. His wife Prema was also an elected councilor in the same town panchayat. Hari came to Vellore on Monday evening and when he parked his vehicle an out-of-control motorbike ridden by Mani of Karugamputhur. Both were admitted to a private hospital in Vellore. Hari succumbed on Tuesday morning. Virinjipuram police registered a case and are investigating.