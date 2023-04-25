Cops reunite elderly man with kin in Thanjai

On Monday, Vallam police station constables Sasikumar and Manikandan were on their regular patrolling in the Vallam main roads, they found a senior citizen over 80 years moving in a dejected mood and the cops stopped him and inquired him about his whereabouts. But the senior citizen could not converse in Tamil. Since the elderly person was wearing a skull cap, they understood him to be a Muslim and so, they took him to the Vallam Juma Masjid and introduced to their friends Riyasudeen and Basha.