Cops reunite elderly man with kin in Thanjai
TIRUCHY: An elderly person from Mangalore, who came to Tamil Nadu for visiting mosques and went missing for three days, was rescued by Thanjavur cops and reunited with his family members on Tuesday.
On Monday, Vallam police station constables Sasikumar and Manikandan were on their regular patrolling in the Vallam main roads, they found a senior citizen over 80 years moving in a dejected mood and the cops stopped him and inquired him about his whereabouts. But the senior citizen could not converse in Tamil. Since the elderly person was wearing a skull cap, they understood him to be a Muslim and so, they took him to the Vallam Juma Masjid and introduced to their friends Riyasudeen and Basha.
Through them, the cops identified him as Mohammed (81) from Mangalore in Karnataka. The elderly person Mohammed said that he came to Tamil Nadu along with a group of 20 persons including his family members on April 23 to visit the dargahs in various places. After visiting Natharsha dargah in Tiruchy, Mohammed lost his way.
Meanwhile, his family members after searching for him in vain and lodged a complaint with Tiruchy Fort station and left for Thanjavur. Mohammed, who came to know that the group left for Thanjavur from people in Tiruchy, started walking towards Thanjavur.
On the way, both Sasikumar and Manikandan located him and lodged him safely at Vallam masjid.
The duo also posted all the details about Mohammed on social media and his family members came to know about his whereabouts and soon, they rushed to Vallam and met Mohammed on Tuesday.
