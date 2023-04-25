Class 9 girl sexually harassed, killed in Ooty; accused absconding

CHENNAI: A Class 9 student who was allegedly abducted and harassed in Ooty, Nilgiris district died on Monday.

The victim was waiting for a bus after school yesterday when Rajnesh Kuttan came by car and picked her up, promising to drop her at home. The accused was said to be under the influence of alcohol.

He, however, took the car to the nearby forest, where he sexually harassed and killed the girl.

Meanwhile, as the girl did not return home after school for a long time, her relatives began searching and saw Kuttan came out of the forest in his car. When he was asked about the girl, he gave contradictory answers.

When the relatives went to the forest area, they were shocked to find the girl murdered in a pool of blood. Immediately, the police were informed about this, who rushed to the spot and sent the girl's body for post-mortem.

Rajnesh Kuttan, who is involved in this incident, is absconding now. As the video footage of him coming from the forest area in his car has been released, the police have formed a special team and are actively searching for him.