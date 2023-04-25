Class 12 board exam results date may change, hints Poyyamozhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Tuesday said that results date for Class 12 board exams is likely to be changed as the School Education Department is holding discussions.

"As the NEET exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, the results, which are planned to be announced on May 5, may affect the mood of the students appearing for the exam. So, a new date will be announced after consultation with the Chief Minister," said Poyyamozhi while talking to media persons.

However, an official announcement has not been made yet.