Chatrapatti to host jallikattu to celebrate Stalin’s 70th birthday
MADURAI: Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy on Tuesday said that a jallikattu will be organised in a grand manner at Chatrapatti village, in Madurai East constituency, on April 30 to mark the celebration of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s 70th birthday.
Talking to reporters in Madurai, the Minister said it would be organised as ‘Jallikattu vizha’ in the best of its kind that could have ever happened in the state.
Chatrapatti village has a long tradition since the inception of DMK because of the significant step taken by the former chief minister CN Annadurai, who’s popularly known as ‘Perarignar Anna’, who opened ‘Arivu Poonga Mandram’ in 1966. Chatrapatti village emerges to be a model to other villages as far as the party is concerned in the district. Nearly 40 years ago, Jallikattu was organised at this village as part of the Pongal festivities and this year, the bull taming sport would be organised by this month end for a special cause.
As many as thousand bulls would participate in the event and tamers from across Tamil Nadu were invited to participate. Coveted prizes such as car, bullet and bike would be awarded to the best three bull owners and bull tamers at the end.
Moreover, one gram gold coins bearing the image of Chief Minister Stalin and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin would also be given to those excelled in the event. All necessary arrangements, including a gallery for spectators, would be made at the venue and screening of bulls and tamers would be held on April 28, he said. Earlier, the Minister had performed bhoomi puja for laying a 3.75 km road at Rs 2.04 crore at Gandhinagar in Mangulam village, sources said.
