Chatrapatti to host jallikattu to celebrate Stalin’s 70th birthday

Chatrapatti village has a long tradition since the inception of DMK because of the significant step taken by the former chief minister CN Annadurai, who’s popularly known as ‘Perarignar Anna’, who opened ‘Arivu Poonga Mandram’ in 1966. Chatrapatti village emerges to be a model to other villages as far as the party is concerned in the district. Nearly 40 years ago, Jallikattu was organised at this village as part of the Pongal festivities and this year, the bull taming sport would be organised by this month end for a special cause.