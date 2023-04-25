13 more TN dists to get model schools from this academic year

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Department (SED) has decided to start model schools in 13 districts of the State from the upcoming academic year 2023-24. Currently, there are model schools already functioning in 25 districts under SED.

Subsequently, to fill up the vacancies in model schools across all 38 districts, the department has instructed to appoint post graduate teachers selected through Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) on deputation.