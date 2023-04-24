TN govt releases new rules on online gaming: Details here

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government released new regulations regarding online gaming on Monday.

This has come after the government's Bill on banning online gambling received the Governor's nod, and the legislation was published in the Government Gazette earlier this month.

Now, the government has formulated certain rules for the implementation of the Act and published them in the Gazette.

Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Commission and Online Gaming Regulation Rules 2023 will come into effect from April 21.

Registration of names by local and overseas companies offering online games will hereby be encouraged. These companies will have to register themselves with the commission within one month. For this purpose, Rs 1 lakh can be paid to the Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority in Chennai to get an application for a name registration certificate.

After receiving the application, the Secretary shall take action to register the name of the company or reject the application within 15 days of its receipt.

Before rejection, the applicant will be given an opportunity. If a certificate is obtained by giving false information, the authority should issue an explanatory notice.

The relevant online gaming operator shall respond to the notice within 15 days.

The government will also appoint a chairman for the commission who will hold office for 5 years or until the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

The government also stated that the person will not be reappointed for the same position.