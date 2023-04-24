SSC notifies vacancies in central govt offices
CHENGALPATTU: Chengalpattu Collector Rahul Nath on Monday said that the Staff Selection Commission has released notification for the vacancies of Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Divisional Officer, Income Tax Inspector, Assistant etc. in Central Government offices.
The qualification for these vacancies is to be a graduate (any degree) and the applicant’s age limit should be18 to 27 as on August 1, 2023. “Age relaxation is 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for Other Backward Classes (OBC) and 10 years for Differently Abled. Total vacancies are approximately 7,500,” he said and requested the candidates to apply before the last date on May 5. More details is available on https://ssc.nic.in/
Rahul Nath said that free training classes for the examination will be held through the Voluntary Learning Circle functioning at the District Employment and Vocational Guidance Centre. Those who wish to attend will have to come with their photograph, employment office registration card copy, proof of application for competitive examination and Aadhaar number.
