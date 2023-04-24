People of Gudiyattam hamlet living without power, roads for years
VELLORE: They have mixies, fans, grinders and television sets given by the previous AIADMK government, but have no power to make them function. They have sunk a bore but are unable to draw water; they have mobile phones, but have to take them to a village at least 2 kilometres away to recharge them…
This in nutshell the plight of the people residing in Ellukollaimedu, a hamlet of Veerachettipalli village panchayat in the Gudiyattam Panchayat Union.
According to G Kesavan (67) who has been fighting for a power connection to the hamlet for the last 11 years — a transformer was erected at Veerachettipalli 11 years ago — but Tangedco is hamstrung by a one-kilometre forest stretch, where they need permission to erect power poles.
“I handed over the TV set to my relatives staying in better locations but still have the mixie which has not been used yet,” Kesavan added.
Sources at the village said, “The patta land of people living in the hamlet nestles in the midst of a forest tract and approach is only by two-wheelers as the forest department fearing felling of trees has banned the use of tractors.”
There is a road from KV Kuppam on the Katpadi-Gudiyattam road to Durugam 9 km away in the hills. From Durugam it is a back-breaking, gut-wrenching 2-km ride up rocks and boulders. The hamlet is situated between Veerchettipalli and Durugam. While mobiles are taken to Durugam to be recharged, residents draw their rations from Veerachettipalli, which is 4 km away in the opposite direction.
“We plant flowers and horticultural crops, but have to start by 1 am to reach Vellore market (32 kilometres away) by 3 am,” says Kameswaran. As only two-wheelers can negotiate the stretch, their tanks have to be full always as the fuel outlet is at KV Kuppam in the plains.
“We sank a bore well but are unable to use it due to lack of power. We tried using a diesel engine but transporting the fuel to the hilltop and the high cost resulted in it being a short-lived experiment,” said Lakshmi (60) of the village.
Tangedco officials at Paradarami near Gudiyattam said, “We sought forest department permission by uploading all details on the official website some time ago but it was rejected as a recommendation from the Collector (an earlier incumbent) was not available.”
“We are now trying to apply again and are waiting for the revenue department clearance and the letter from the Collector,” he explained.
