People of Gudiyattam hamlet living without power, roads for years

There is a road from KV Kuppam on the Katpadi-Gudiyattam road to Durugam 9 km away in the hills. From Durugam it is a back-breaking, gut-wrenching 2-km ride up rocks and boulders. The hamlet is situated between Veerchettipalli and Durugam. While mobiles are taken to Durugam to be recharged, residents draw their rations from Veerachettipalli, which is 4 km away in the opposite direction.