OPS vows to retrieve lost rights of AIADMK cadre to elect leader

OPS said that the G-Corner is sentimentally attached to ‘Amma’ and so as the true followers of Amma, they have gathered there, he said. “This is the Dharma Yutham for retrieval of the rights of the cadre and there is no cadre and religion among us as we have gathered with one aim to rescue the party from the unwanted people and we will fight until that target has been achieved,” OPS said.