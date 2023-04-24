New cases in TN dip below 500;overall positivity rate at 7.9%

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 491 new COVID cases including two international passengers from Singapore on Monday. The total number of cases reached 36,06,384. At least 3,640 active cases are reported in the State including those in home isolation. Chennai recorded the highest with 98 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 62 cases. Chengalpattu had 34 cases, Tirupur 32, Kanniyakumari 29, and Salem and Tiruvallur reported 28 and 21 cases respectively. TN’s test positivity rate (TRP) reduced to 7.9%, of which, the highest TPR was reported in Coimbatore with 11.6%, followed Tirupur with 11.2%, Chengalpattu 10.7% and Chennai 9.3%. As many as 521 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Monday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,64,680. The State reported a death of a 53-year-old woman hospitalised at a private hospital in Coimbatore with COVID and co-morbid conditions. She died on April 22 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, multi-organ failure and septic shock.