Minister lays foundation stone for many projects in Royapuram

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran laid the foundation stone on Monday for the construction of an anganwadi, a gym, playground, and multi-purpose centre in Royapuram (Zone 5). An estimated cost of Rs 1.12 crore has been allocated for the same. A press release from Chennai Corporation said that a multi-purpose centre will be constructed for Rs 59 lakh in Jatkapuram.Subsequently, an anganwadi and gym for Rs 35 lakh will be constructed in Kalyanapuram residential area near Elephant Gate Bridge in Zone 5. A playground for Rs 17.98 lakh has been allocated. Mayor R Priya, P Sriramulu, chairman of Zone 5 (ward committee), Regional Deputy Commissioner (north) M Sivaguru Prabakaran participated in the event.