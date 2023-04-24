PK Sekar Babu lays foundation stone for construction of an anganwadi, a gym, playground, and multi-purpose centre in Royapuram
PK Sekar Babu lays foundation stone for construction of an anganwadi, a gym, playground, and multi-purpose centre in Royapuram
TamilNadu

Minister lays foundation stone for many projects in Royapuram

An estimated cost of Rs 1.12 crore has been allocated for the same. A press release from Chennai Corporation said that a multi-purpose centre will be constructed for Rs 59 lakh in Jatkapuram.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran laid the foundation stone on Monday for the construction of an anganwadi, a gym, playground, and multi-purpose centre in Royapuram (Zone 5). An estimated cost of Rs 1.12 crore has been allocated for the same. A press release from Chennai Corporation said that a multi-purpose centre will be constructed for Rs 59 lakh in Jatkapuram.Subsequently, an anganwadi and gym for Rs 35 lakh will be constructed in Kalyanapuram residential area near Elephant Gate Bridge in Zone 5. A playground for Rs 17.98 lakh has been allocated. Mayor R Priya, P Sriramulu, chairman of Zone 5 (ward committee), Regional Deputy Commissioner (north) M Sivaguru Prabakaran participated in the event.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Dayanidhi Maran
Foundation Stone
anganwadi
PK Sekar Babu
Gym
Playground
multi-purpose centre

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in